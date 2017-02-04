Every day, my job allows me to spend hours on scouring listings for new and used cars and scouring through dealership websites to find the right car. I’ve noticed that some of these stores have some pretty entertaining names.



If you are a Star Wars fan, you would be tempted to get your next ride from Harrison Ford. Every time a buyer asks about the horsepower in the new Mustang I hope they say, “She’s got it where it counts, kid.”

There was also that Volvo dealer that unfortunately lined up the wrong number on one of their new loaner cars leading one of the worst vanity plates ever.

For some reason, I always get a bit hungry when I shop for GM-branded vehicles at Bacon Auto Ranch in Texas. I bet these guys would close a lot more deals if they offered a complimentary breaded chicken sandwich with a few slices of fresh bacon and ranch dressing.

Is there a dealership in your hometown with a wacky name, or have you come across one in your travels? Dealerships do not have to be in the U.S. to qualify. In fact, some of the more entertaining ones are found all over the world.