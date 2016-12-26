What Car Stuff Did You Get For Christmas? Patrick GeorgeToday 10:36amFiled to: ImagesAnnouncements1041EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit Saab Your hardworking Jalopnik staff is off today to enjoy the post-Christmas afterglow with friends, family and project cars, but we’ll be back to business as usual tomorrow. Until then, enjoy another day of (possibly all Saab-related? If I can find enough) stories from the archives. Advertisement But in the meantime, let’s compare notes. Did you get any good car stuff for Christmas or Hanukkah? Any good parts? Tools? Project cars? Lexuses wrapped in red bows? Tell us how you cleaned up. C-smas Comes But Once A YearHow Group C DiedNissan P35: The Bitter History Of A V12 Race Car That Wasn'tPorsche 911 GT1 In Naked Kevlar: How Porsche Developed The Cheater KingPatrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply104 repliesLeave a reply