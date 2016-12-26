Photo credit Saab

Your hardworking Jalopnik staff is off today to enjoy the post-Christmas afterglow with friends, family and project cars, but we’ll be back to business as usual tomorrow. Until then, enjoy another day of (possibly all Saab-related? If I can find enough) stories from the archives.

But in the meantime, let’s compare notes. Did you get any good car stuff for Christmas or Hanukkah? Any good parts? Tools? Project cars? Lexuses wrapped in red bows? Tell us how you cleaned up.