Should *all* cars be Battle Cars? Personally I’m going to go with yes. You can find Battle Cars all over the place if you know where to look—The Gambler 500 is one such event that features some great Battle Cars.

All of this got me thinking: if you could make any car into a Battle Car, what would it be? I think that Bentley Continental GT from yesterday—if that is what it is, there seems to be some dispute—is pretty tough to beat. Any $300,000 luxury coupe made ready for the Fury Road is sure to set a high bar.

I dig that Mitsubishi Eclipse in that picture above, one that I initially thought was a Subaru SVX at first. That would be a fun one too as it’s already all-wheel drive.

What would you battle-ize? Bonus points for pics.