What Car Mod Is A Poser's Dead Giveaway?
Kristen Lee
Today 8:50pm
Filed to: Countersteer

I don't hold anything against anyone who likes to mod their car. It's your car and you can do with it what you please. Make it your own! Sometimes, though, the mods are a dead giveaway that the person really has no idea what they're doing.

I'm talking fake fender vents. Tasteless and tacky decals. Stickers. Badging that doesn't mean anything or is false. Stuff like that. Stuff that instantly labels someone as a poser.

What's a dead giveaway to you?

Kristen Lee
kristen.lee@jalopnik.com
@KristenLee
Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.