GIF

This season of Top Gear is kind of like new, new Top Gear, since we’ve still got the newer panel of hosts but we don’t have to deal with Chris Evans anymore. And so far, I am absolutely loving it. Like, cannot-take-my-eyes-off-of-the-television loving it. How do you all feel about it?



Advertisement

Of course, the great camera and production skills never left, even when the old trio did. But the last season of Top Gear never felt quite right—the hosts were jumbled around from episode to episode, Evans yelled a lot and some hosts like Sabine Schmitz barely showed up on screen.

When the trailers for this new season came out, it was easy to tell that we’d have three main folks: Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid. And honestly, it’s great.

Advertisement

I’m still catching up on episodes in the DVR back home, since America is behind on airing new episodes in the first place and the cable selection at my apartment building in college is not great. But even a couple of episodes in, the segments and hosts keep me thoroughly entertained, and the end of that moon-mileage segment from the first episode had me in some major feelings.

The only thing that really stopped me in my tracks thus far was LeBlanc saying “Porsch” instead of “Porsche” once, but hey, I can forgive. It happens.

Regardless, I’m having a lot of fun. What do you all think about it?