What A Porsche Panamera Turbo Costs In India Is Beyond AbsurdRaphael OrloveToday 4:05pmFiled to: Porsche PanameraIndiaPricing981EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Porsche The new Porsche Panamera Turbo (the pretty one) is in its roll-out phase around the world. Here in America, it’s new starting price is a high but justifiable $151,000. In India it’s a good whoa my god, is that a typo. Advertisement What you will quickly come to understand in just a moment is that cars in America are cheap. They are crazy cheap. I mean, they’re expensive to us and we can’t buy the really ultra cheap stuff that’s sold in the world’s poorest countries. But we Americans spend comparatively little for what we get when compared to the rest of the globe.I say this because while Porsche sells the new Panamera Turbo at around $151,000 here in the United States, the Panamera starts at a touch over $294,000 in India. Advertisement It’s technically 1.93 crore, as the excellent Indian Autos Blog reports. A crore is ten million rupees, one rupee converts to about one and a half pennies in US dollars.What’s wild is that Indian Porsche buyers can’t even go for a base model Panamera, as Porsche doesn’t offer it for sale over there. We Americans can swing into a showroom and pick up a base Panamera for $86,000. We could buy a Panamera Turbo and almost afford two more base Panameras for what the cheapest Panamera in India costs.Again, we have so much less tax and associated other costs on our cars compared to those around the world. Not that it feels that way, but we have it easy.Could Be WorseGuess How Expensive The Ford Mustang Is In ChinaGuess How Much An Aston Martin DB11 Costs In IndiaThe New Corvette Will Cost $245,000 In ChinaRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply98 repliesLeave a reply