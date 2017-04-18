The 1980s Sbarro Challenge pictured. Sbarro is the best.

The cars, the roads, the entire transportation systems of tomorrow will be influenced by decisions and events of today. How exactly? That’s what we’re going to argue about, this Friday and Saturday, in two panels at the New York Auto Show. You should come through.

Yep, we’re putting on two throwdowns (it sounds more exciting than panel discussions or debates) at the New York Auto Show this Friday and Saturday evenings. I am genuinely thrilled with the people we’ll have out. These are going to be good.

Friday’s panel:

Will new cars ever be weird again?

What are we going to talk about, exactly? We’re going to be going over how and why cars were weird in the past, and how they could be boring or weird in the future. It’s easy to see it going either way. We could get lots of small-batch 3D printed driverless cars that could be made out of no-need-for-crash-structure foldable designs, or we could all just get regulated into globalized Camrys and nothing else.

When? Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.



Where? The New York Auto Show, inside the Javits Center, in the North Hall, just past Mitsubishi. There’ll be a little stage. Yes, you’ll have to buy a ticket to the auto show to attend. It will be worth it.

Saturday’s panel:

Do We Still Need Human Drivers?

What are we going to talk about, exactly? We’re going to be going over problems with autonomous cars that nobody else is talking about, when exactly autonomous cars will be available for consumers, and why autonomous cars won’t suck for drivers.

When? Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Where? The New York Auto Show, inside the Javits Center, in the North Hall, just past Mitsubishi. There’ll be a little stage. Yes, you’ll have to buy a ticket to the auto show to attend. Yes, I just copy-pasted this from the paragraph above. Yes, it will still be worth it.

Again, these are going to be rad. I’ll announce all our guests for these panels soon, but they’re going to be quite good.