Illustration credit Marco van Overbeeke with aid from Trinity Animation and Sam Woolley/GMG

Got nothing going on in October? Want to see a car that will most likely look like the one we’ve already shown you a picture of? Then you’ll want to hop on a flight to Japan to attend the Tokyo Auto Show because that’s where the new Toyota Supra will reportedly make its debut.

Allegedly, Toyota will bring the Supra concept to the show, along with the S-FR and Corolla GTI concepts, reports Car and Driver, which cites Japanese magazine Best Car.

If you’re new around these parts, just know that we’ve been waiting for the new Supra for, like, ever and that this new one will be the kid of a joint Toyota and BMW partnership. Maybe it will have a hybrid V6? Maybe it won’t?

We’ve reached out to Toyota for comment on the matter and will update if we hear back.

via Motor1