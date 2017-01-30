We May Finally—FINALLY—See The New Toyota Supra In OctoberKristen LeeToday 1:52pmFiled to: Toyota SupraSupraTokyo Motor Show12213EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Illustration credit Marco van Overbeeke with aid from Trinity Animation and Sam Woolley/GMG Got nothing going on in October? Want to see a car that will most likely look like the one we’ve already shown you a picture of? Then you’ll want to hop on a flight to Japan to attend the Tokyo Auto Show because that’s where the new Toyota Supra will reportedly make its debut. Allegedly, Toyota will bring the Supra concept to the show, along with the S-FR and Corolla GTI concepts, reports Car and Driver, which cites Japanese magazine Best Car. Advertisement Advertisement If you’re new around these parts, just know that we’ve been waiting for the new Supra for, like, ever and that this new one will be the kid of a joint Toyota and BMW partnership. Maybe it will have a hybrid V6? Maybe it won’t?We’ve reached out to Toyota for comment on the matter and will update if we hear back.via Motor1I'll Wait, It's FineAre The Toyota Supra's Iconic Taillights Back On The New Supra? Here's The New Toyota Supra Getting Hustled Around The NürburgringThis New Toyota Supra Report Can't Be True, Right?Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply122 repliesLeave a reply