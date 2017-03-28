We Don't Know The Environmental Effects Of Junking Half A Million Volkswagen DieselsDavid TracyToday 4:30pmFiled to: dieselgatevolkswagendieseltdi16515EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIf Volkswagen can’t find a fix to its cheating TDI diesels, the cars will have to be “responsibly recycled,” which is just another way of saying they’re going to the junkyard. Is this really better for the environment than simply keeping the highly fuel efficient cars on the road? The answer is: we don’t know.