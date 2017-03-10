This Sunday the new season of Top Gear starts in the U.S., and I can’t imagine anyone just jumping into and watching something like that without proper preparation. That’s why I took it upon myself to cross the ocean, find the Top Gear set, and corner each of the three hosts and ask them the important questions. The questions that matter.

Questions about eating in cars and what cars they think each other would be and playing Marry, Fuck, Kill with cars, the new Top Gear late-food punching policy, and, perhaps most importantly, arguing with the guy from that big ‘90s TV show (I want to say Alf?) about the worth of the AMC Pacer.

So, before you tune in to the new season on Sunday night, make sure you watch this so you really know the people you see on screen.

It could save your life.*