We Asked The Top Gear Hosts Weird Questions About Cars Jason TorchinskyToday 2:38pmFiled to: Top GearMatt LeBlancChris HarrisRory Reid2718EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThis Sunday the new season of Top Gear starts in the U.S., and I can’t imagine anyone just jumping into and watching something like that without proper preparation. That’s why I took it upon myself to cross the ocean, find the Top Gear set, and corner each of the three hosts and ask them the important questions. The questions that matter. Advertisement Questions about eating in cars and what cars they think each other would be and playing Marry, Fuck, Kill with cars, the new Top Gear late-food punching policy, and, perhaps most importantly, arguing with the guy from that big ‘90s TV show (I want to say Alf?) about the worth of the AMC Pacer.So, before you tune in to the new season on Sunday night, make sure you watch this so you really know the people you see on screen. Advertisement It could save your life.** This is very improbable.Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply27 repliesLeave a reply