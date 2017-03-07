Watch Wine Glasses Explode In 1,000 Horsepower Supra Exhaust FireballsStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDCleetus McFarlandSupraToyota Supra577EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Here’s a suggestion for your next wine tasting: bring a tastefully tuned Supra. The fireballs belched from a Supra’s turbocharged 2JZ will dispose of any glasses you didn’t like in no time, and become the centerpiece of any sophisticated get-together. Shenanigan personified and horsepower connoisseur Cleetus McFarland saw an old Lexus LF-A video where they smashed wine glasses with exhaust volume, so he figured he could do that way better—with fireballs. Advertisement Armed with a selection of glassware, he let Justin’s flame-spitting 1,000-horsepower Supra have a go at busting some glasses. (Skip to 5 minutes in if you just want to see stuff blow up.) Two Jay-Zs A Toyota Supra With Anti-Lag Rips The Fireball Shooting Burnouts Of Your Dreams Nothing Is More Amusing Than Making Duck Sounds With Ridiculously Powerful CarsThis Gulf Livery 2JZ-Swapped '68 Ford Mustang Is A Fantastic IdeaStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply57 repliesLeave a reply