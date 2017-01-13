Watch Top Gear's Chris Harris Review The Hell Out Of The BMW M2Justin T. WestbrookToday 9:00amFiled to: Top GearBMW M2BMWChris HarrisAudi RS3558EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The new BMW M2 is widely acclaimed to be the best BMW M-car currently on the market. Chris Harris is widely acclaimed to be the best automotive reviewer on the market. Top Gear... well, it’s had a few headaches, but it seems to be working on things. But put all three of those together and you still get a great little film. Harris, who owns a Kermit Green BMW F80 M3, still misses the good ol’ days, as he opens the clip in an E36 M3. And that’s the frame he uses to explain why the M2 is not only good, but necessary.Save for a few missing M features like an... oil temperature gauge and a glowing illuminated shifter, in the end the M2 beats an Audi RS3 on the time-tested Top Gear fun-ometer, 514 to 76. And that’s all that matters.Very Much More Happy In The CornersSix Ways The New BMW M2 Is Just Like A 20 Year-Old M3The BMW M2 Is So Easy To Drive On The Limit We Went Around A Track One-HandedNew BMW M2 CS With 400 Horsepower Will Basically Be An M3: ReportJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply55 repliesLeave a reply