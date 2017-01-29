Watch This Tiny Suzuki Samurai Courageously Rescue A Giant Semi Stuck In The SnowJustin T. WestbrookToday 5:26pmFiled to: Suzuki SamuraiSuzukiSamurai245EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink A big truck gets stuck only to be rescued a mighty (and most-certainly modified) Suzuki Samurai. It makes sense. The mini-SUV is just following the Samurai code.The Bushido Samurai code: Justice, Courage, Mercy, Politeness, Sincerity, Honor, Loyalty, and Self Control. Nothing could be a better description for the miracle that is this video. And it’s not like we’ve never seen it before! Advertisement Advertisement H/t to Paulo via tips@jalopnik.com! S U Z U K IWatch This Guy Load His Suzuki Samurai Into An Ordinary Pickup TruckYou Won't Believe What This Tiny Suzuki Is Rescuing In The Snow2015 Suzuki Jimny: Five Reasons Why It's The Ultimate Adventure 4x4Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply24 repliesLeave a reply