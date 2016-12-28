GIF

Unless the circumstances absolutely call for it, there is no reason to run a red light. Period. You are not only putting yourself and everyone in your car at risk, you are also endangering other drivers.

Advertisement

This compilation, put together by American Traffic Solutions (a North American safety camera provider), shows this year’s worst red-light running crashes. ATS says:

“Seeing is believing, and ATS urges drivers to watch this public service video and recognize the danger red-light running presents,” said Liz Caracciolo, ATS Safety General Manager. “Every day, in the United States, drivers running red lights cause an average of two fatalities and more than 340 injuries. When drivers ignore a red light, they put themselves and innocent pedestrians, motorcyclists, bicyclists, other drivers and passengers at great risk. ATS urges all drivers to choose safety over recklessness and stop on red.”

Don’t run the red!

Also, for some reason, Florida gets its own video?

(h/t to Paulo and Reddit!)