No info on this video except that it happened somewhere in Poland and went from start to seventh gear in full tire-smoking fury, coating most of this city block in the blessed magnificent haze of its burnout:

My god, that was spectacular. Next time you do a burnout, and you think it was a good burnout, I will merely point you to this instead to show you how wrong you were.

Advertisement

Bless us all, Hellcat!

Hat tip to r/cars