I don’t advocate taking the law into your own hands, but I love watching other people do it on the internet. After some goober on a scooter steals a trucker’s phone, the dude goes full-on Jackie Chan to enact some swift street justice.



Advertisement

In another life, before I was an auto blogger/car buying consultant, I was a martial arts instructor. That’s right, in the immortal words of the great Keanu Reeves, “I know Kung Fu.” Therefore, I have a special place in my heart for those who use their fists or feet of fury to take down evil doers.



This scene starts out like many of your typical martial arts flicks, we see a petty thief out for what he thinks will be an easy target. This time it’s in south China’s Guangdong province. The thief hops into a truck and helps himself to a cell phone, probably hoping to make a quick buck. Then he makes off in his scooter only to encounter our hero staring him down in the middle of the street.



Advertisement

The badass trucker wastes no words and attempts a flying kick to the face knocking the thief off his scooter. So maybe the technique could have landed a little better, but he gets points for effectiveness.



I didn’t catch the audio, but I imagine our hero said something along the lines of, “You want more of that?....Didn’t think so.”