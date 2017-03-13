GIF

If you’re wondering why I’m excited for driverless cars, it’s because of idiots like this guy.

Advertisement

It brings me great joy to watch this emo-happy driver cut an impressively long line up in Connecticut and immediately get pulled over for it.

The exact offense, as it appears, is that this guy was so brazen with his line-cutting that he crossed a solid white line to make it all the way in. That’s kind of like getting Al Capone for tax evasion, but I’m fine with it.

Advertisement

(Hat tip to Ryan Wilcox!)