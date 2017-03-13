Watch This Driver Cutting A Massive Line In Traffic Immediately Get Pulled OverRaphael OrloveToday 2:08pmFiled to: TrafficConnecticutCar Crime49124EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF If you’re wondering why I’m excited for driverless cars, it’s because of idiots like this guy. Advertisement It brings me great joy to watch this emo-happy driver cut an impressively long line up in Connecticut and immediately get pulled over for it.The exact offense, as it appears, is that this guy was so brazen with his line-cutting that he crossed a solid white line to make it all the way in. That’s kind of like getting Al Capone for tax evasion, but I’m fine with it. Advertisement (Hat tip to Ryan Wilcox!)Nothing Will Stop ThisYou’re Not Crazy: Traffic Is Actually Getting Worse The Japanese Prime Minister's Motorcade Merges Into Traffic In Kind Of An Insane Way Here’s A Simple Explanation Of How Self-Driving Cars Could Eliminate TrafficRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply491 repliesLeave a reply