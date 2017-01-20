Driving on snow and ice covered roads can be treacherous enough, but throw in a heard of moose in your path and that is a recipe for code brown. This Canadian driver is either a master at snow driving or really lucky—probably a bit of both.

According to the video description on YouTube, the driver was traveling down this snow-covered road when he spotted the moose. He did attempt to slow down, but his car kept sliding. So he did what we are all taught to do, he pointed the car in the direction he wanted to go and used some evasive maneuvers.

Considering that a moose can weigh anywhere from 800 to 1000 pounds, a collision could have been fatal for both parties. Luckily both the driver and the animals made it safely out of this close call.