GIF GIF via Transit Center

Is there anything more satisfying than seeing a humble delivery vehicle in opposite lock? Probably not.



When the folks at Transit Center wanted to check out a new set of Trateo hubs, they knew just the test. They unleashed European drifter Maciej Polody in the seventh-generation Ford Transit lovingly dubbed the “Drift Bus” to see how they’d hold up.

The Drift Bus packs the V8 engine from a BMW M5, making it way more fun on this Polish rallycross track than anyone should have in a Ford Transit.



[H/T Paweł!]

