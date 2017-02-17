Watch This BMW M5 V8-Swapped Ford Transit Van Get SidewaysStef Schrader18 minutes agoFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDFord Transitdrifting91EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Transit Center Is there anything more satisfying than seeing a humble delivery vehicle in opposite lock? Probably not. When the folks at Transit Center wanted to check out a new set of Trateo hubs, they knew just the test. They unleashed European drifter Maciej Polody in the seventh-generation Ford Transit lovingly dubbed the “Drift Bus” to see how they’d hold up. Advertisement The Drift Bus packs the V8 engine from a BMW M5, making it way more fun on this Polish rallycross track than anyone should have in a Ford Transit. [H/T Paweł!]That Car Did That? A Subaru Legacy Just Put Legions Of Jeeps To Shame Off-Roading In Moab The World's Frumpiest Station Wagon Is Also A Great Drift Car Your Puny Mortal Hands Cannot Kill The Mitsubishi LancerStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply9 repliesLeave a reply