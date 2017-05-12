GIF

It’s not clear exactly how this happened. Did the driver somehow not notice the door flapping around, or did they just not care? It’s an odd mishap to happen, right? Why isn’t this guy just pulling over? He’s going to lose that inner door panel, and those aren’t cheap.

That $400-$600 door panel seems to be holding on by the power wires to the window winding mechanism, and when those go, that thing will become a dangerous hazard for anyone behind him.

With that in mind, I’m going to go out on a limb and say don’t be like this guy. If your rear door flies open and you’re trailing interior trim like a kite, pull over, already. You can set your global track record later.

Dummy.

"Boy, it sure got loud and windy and bright in here all of a sudden."

