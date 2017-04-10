GIF Gif via YouTube

The Nissan GT-R is genuinely a monster when it comes to, well, just about everything—a performance car in every regard, in almost any situation. That’s why it’s been battling the field for ten years strong. And yet, it just got destroyed by an Audi wagon three times in a row.



That wagon would be the Audi RS6, which is pure unobtanium to us American folk, and therefore infinitely more desirable around these parts. Plus, it’s a wagon that does things much more quickly than any sort of crossover thing “the U.S. market” prefers.

Anyway, it has now officially destroyed a Nissan GT-R in a drag race. Not only that, this RS6 was the Carfection YouTube page’s crew car. That’s right. A YouTube channel’s workhorse has defeated Godzilla:

The RS6 Wagon’s 553 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque from a 4.0-liter turbo V8 was magically a suitable match against the latest Nissan GT-R—the one with a new gearbox and more power in the form of a 562 hp, 469 lb-ft of torque 3.8-liter turbo V6 heart.

Naturally, the pain of defeat for the GT-R fan club must be searing. It wasn’t just a dupe either; the “unscientific drag race length” was ran three times on the track, and the Audi was three-for-three.

The fan boys will get out the technicalities below, I am sure, but I’ll go ahead and say that over longer distances or in different conditions or through technical corners or whatever, sure, one car may be better than another. But as the video points out, if you catch these two cars at a stoplight, there’s a better chance the RS6 wagon is getting the traffic violation with a smug smile.