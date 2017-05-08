GIF

The BMW M2 is one of the most capable road cars on sale today, with solid handling and a powerful turbo straight six. Here’s what happens when you take all that out and turn it into an all-kevlar-and-carbon drift car with a high-revving Chevy small block.

This is HGK’s ‘Eurofighter,’ the Latvian outfit’s recent M2 build. It is about as chopped down as possible and the BMW engine got dropped in favor of a Mast Motorsports RHS466 good for 820 horsepower at 7,000 RPM, as Speedhunters noted when they looked the car over last year. Redline is at eight grand.

Listening to this thing howl is one of the better things in this world.