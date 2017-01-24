Thieves Stole A Dodge Charger Hellcat Right From The DealershipDavid TracyToday 2:18pmFiled to: detroitcar theftcar crime1004EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink This morning, a pair of burglars in Highland Park, Michigan straight-up jacked a Dodge Charger Hellcat right off the showroom floor, pushed the car outside by hand, and used a Dodge Caravan to ram the 707-horsepower beast down the street and onto a tow truck, CBS Detroit reports. Advertisement The news site says it all happened around 1 a.m. at Snethkamp’s Ram City just outside of Detroit. The suspects broke a glass window, ran inside, pushed the car out to the street, and then a silver minivan took it from there. CBS reporter Vickie Thomas posted the surveillance video on her Twitter account:It’s worth mentioning that the CBS report and others say this was a Challenger Hellcat, but the video clearly shows a Charger. Police are still trying to catch these suspects. Advertisement Until then, keep an eye out on the local Craigslist for nicely-bolstered leather seats, Brembo brakes and Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8s.Don't Take Other People's CarsQueen Latifah's Car Was Stolen From A Georgia Gas StationTeen Thieves Drove Three Hours To Steal Dodge Hellcats They Crashed Within Minutes: PoliceLamborghini Aventador Found Abandoned In The Street In PolandDavid Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply100 repliesLeave a reply