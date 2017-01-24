This morning, a pair of burglars in Highland Park, Michigan straight-up jacked a Dodge Charger Hellcat right off the showroom floor, pushed the car outside by hand, and used a Dodge Caravan to ram the 707-horsepower beast down the street and onto a tow truck, CBS Detroit reports.



Advertisement

The news site says it all happened around 1 a.m. at Snethkamp’s Ram City just outside of Detroit. The suspects broke a glass window, ran inside, pushed the car out to the street, and then a silver minivan took it from there. CBS reporter Vickie Thomas posted the surveillance video on her Twitter account:

It’s worth mentioning that the CBS report and others say this was a Challenger Hellcat, but the video clearly shows a Charger. Police are still trying to catch these suspects.

Advertisement

Until then, keep an eye out on the local Craigslist for nicely-bolstered leather seats, Brembo brakes and Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8s.