GIF GIF via hambone450

In the woods of northeastern Texas lies a mud pit so diabolical that it’s called the Pipeline From Hell. It features over 100 yards long of completely obscured holes and murky water. It takes a special truck to make it across, so here’s some thoroughly insane footage of all the impressive builds that can’t.



The Pipeline From Hell is located at the Sabine River Rats Hunting Club near Marshall, Texas. These clips come from last year’s event over Good Friday.



Advertisement

Some take it fast. Some take it slow. Some try to find traction at the side of the pit, leaning like the Tower of Pisa, except with way more horsepower. Others flop in and get stuck almost immediately.

There are trucks new and old, of all makes and models, but the Pipeline From Hell shows mercy on no one. Impressive lifts, meaty tires, even tractor-style vertical exhaust pipes—none seem to matter. A winch or a tow strap is what ultimately saves most of these trucks.



You have to love the Suzuki Samurai that is dwarfed by most of the builds there yet maneuvers its way deep into the pit. Perhaps lightness is key to not getting bogged down immediately, or maybe its driver’s seemingly unending patience lends itself well to this sort of thing. Either way, it doesn’t matter, because—spoiler!—the interior of that adorable little truck gets filled with water and he still needs to use his winch to make it out of the hole.

There was one truck that weekend that went the full length of the Pipeline from Hell and made it look perhaps too easy: this nitrous-fed Chevrolet run by Josh Tarver of Rockwell Offroad. It has so much power that it’s able to skim over most of the mud pit, only struggling with a brief section where it sank down near the end.

Holy crap, that’s impressive.

