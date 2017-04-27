GIF

Right in front of a tire shop in Jersey City, there exists a small, symbiotic community: a huge, deep pothole and the group of guys who like to watch cars bottom out in it. It’s a simple life, but a rewarding one, punctuated with the scrapes of underbody slamming into asphalt and the exultant screams of the voyeurs.

Here, watch for yourself:

The video ends with the pothole getting repaired, and while this was undoubtedly the best outcome for New Jersey motorists, I bet some of these guys shed a small, private tear for the loss of what had become an old, reliable friend.

(Thanks, Paulo!)