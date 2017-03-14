GIF
GIF via Network A

One mountain, no practice and no do-overs: that’s how three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg tackled California’s gorgeous, winding Onion Valley road in a V8-powered Nissan 370Z.

Just one man, his car and the mountain, with little room for error.

I’ll help pick your jaw up from the floor if you need me to.

Drift Everywhere

