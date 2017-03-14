Watch The Reigning Formula Drift Champion Slide Up A Mountain SidewaysStef SchraderToday 1:05pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayNissan 370ZChris ForsbergdriftingHOTD246EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Network A One mountain, no practice and no do-overs: that’s how three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg tackled California’s gorgeous, winding Onion Valley road in a V8-powered Nissan 370Z. Just one man, his car and the mountain, with little room for error. Advertisement I’ll help pick your jaw up from the floor if you need me to. Drift Everywhere These Three- and Four-Car Tandem Drifts On Road Atlanta Will Blow Your Mind Watch A Full-Size Van Drift A Massive Obstacle Course What It's Like To Ride Along With Chris Forsberg In A Crazy Tandem Drift TrainStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply24 repliesLeave a reply