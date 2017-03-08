Watch The New Volvo XC60 Get Fully Thrashed In These Crash Test VideosRyan FeltonToday 11:18amFiled to: volvo2018 Volvo XC60car crash1254EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Video credit: Volvo We talked plenty about the new Volvo XC60 yesterday—it’s loaded with new driver-assist tech, there’s a number of powertrains, including a T8 hybrid with 407 horsepower. Fine car. Well, Volvo also wanted to show off how this thing performs if it winds up in a crash. Check it. There’s something weirdly artful about crash test videos. There’s extensive work that goes into making vehicles safe, so a peek inside that effort is always interesting. Watch it go. Here’s a frontal crash test. And a small overlap crash test.Damn. Recommended StoriesThe 2018 Volvo XC60 Will Have You Chilling In Suburbia In StyleThe New Volvo XC60 Will Drive You Out Of Harm's Way Volvo XC60: Jalopnik's Buyer's GuideRyan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikReply125 repliesLeave a reply