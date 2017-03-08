GIF
Video credit: Volvo

We talked plenty about the new Volvo XC60 yesterday—it’s loaded with new driver-assist tech, there’s a number of powertrains, including a T8 hybrid with 407 horsepower. Fine car. Well, Volvo also wanted to show off how this thing performs if it winds up in a crash. Check it.

There’s something weirdly artful about crash test videos. There’s extensive work that goes into making vehicles safe, so a peek inside that effort is always interesting. Watch it go.

Here’s a frontal crash test.

And a small overlap crash test.

Damn.

