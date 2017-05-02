GIF

It happens about 1.4 seconds before his beautiful, new red Subaru STI plows off the road, down a ditch and into a tree. The moment of clarity.

Watch as this guy tries in vain to add more steering as he runs into this corner too fast. You can’t just steer more. The harder he tries to add more steering, the less his front tires do to actually turn him in to the corner, but his only reaction is to turn more, right to the very moment of impact.

Again, here’s why you don’t try to test the limits of your car and your driving on public roads. You will screw up, that’s for sure. It’s just that when you make a mistake, that means wrecking your car at best, getting somebody else killed at worst.

(Hat tip to lol atu via sirlurkalot!)