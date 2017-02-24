GIF

The bright-orange 1969 Dodge Charger R/T that raised hell on TV in the hands of the Dukes of Hazzard has to be one of the most famous hero cars in fiction, mayeb behind Doc Brown’s DeLorean. This week we got to see it get air one more time, in real life, in the middle of Detroit.



On Friday, stunt man Raymond Kohn got behind the wheel of this specially-prepared jump-ready “General Lee” Charger and hit a five-foot ramp at about 55 mph to soar “25 feet or so into the air” and come down “134 feet later,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A huge group of people gathered to see this awesome spectacle in person at the opening of the 65th annual Autorama show at the city’s Cobo Center.

“It’s like a roller coaster ride. But in the end, it’s like the roller coaster derails,” Kohn told Freep.



Yeah, ouch.

Sponsored

Here’s another angle, because how often do you get to watch the Duke boys’ car get jumped downtown?

One more? Why not:



Apparently, TV actors Catherine Bach (Daisy) and Tom Wopat (Luke) from the original Dukes Of Hazzard TV show will be at the event on Saturday. If you’re in Detroit this weekend you can check out the Autorama, known as “America’s Greatest Hot Rod Show,” from right now until 7 p.m. on Sunday.