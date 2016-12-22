Watch Some Dudes Skateboard A Cold Air IntakeDavid TracyThursday 10:45pmFiled to: air intakesinjenskateboarding135EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF gif: Braille Skateboarding/YouTube The Cali dudes at Braille Skateboarding, who are known for trying to skate some seriously random things like iPads, TV screens and saw blades decided to try to “shred” on an Injen cold air intake. Here’s how that went. Advertisement The second most entertaining YouTube channel on the internet just uploaded a new clip in their “Skate Everything” series, a string of videos showing talented skateboarders trying to fasten trucks to and skate everyday household items. Today’s everyday household item: a “sick” and “rad” Injen cold air intake that probably adds at least 1,000 horsepower to your slammed Honda Civic. It’s funny how they had no clue what this thing was. Still, they managed an impressive number of tricks on the thing. Sometimes, You've Just Got To Shred Watch These Brilliant Masterminds Turn Random Objects Into SkateboardsWhat If You Made Skateboard Wheels Out Of Really Strong Magnets?Skateboarding Taco Hit By CarDavid Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply13 repliesLeave a reply