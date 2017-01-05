Watch Ryan Tuerck Drift The Crap Out Of The Ferrari 458-Swapped Toyota GT86Kristen Lee34 minutes agoFiled to: Ryan TuerckJDM SupercarFerrari 458Toyota GT8691EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Ryan Tuerck’s Ferrari 458-powered Toyota GT86 is a mad and shrieking, tire-shredding, donut-making, smoke-spewing Frankenstein build. And now he’s taking it to the track for some synchronized dancing. The car practically needs no introduction, but just in case, this is the project that Tuerck spent much of 2016 on, swapping the 458's 570 horsepower V8 into the humble GT86, aka the Scion FR-S. It is a mad project for a madman, and the resulting drifts are equally bonkers. Advertisement Advertisement This is Tuerck’s first time taking his car out on a track and he was exhilarated to be doing it. To be fair, so would all of us if we got the chance.Sometimes the best things come out of the most unlikely pairings. Like potato chips and ice cream. Just try it.Get A Load Of This, Enzo!This Is A Ferrari V8 In A Toyota GT86Gaze At The Ferrari Engine Mounted In This Toyota GT86 This Is How To Swap A Ferrari V8 Into A Toyota GT86 A Ferrari 458-Swapped Toyota GT86 Has The Most Beastly Exhaust Rumble Ever Watch A Ferrari-Powered Toyota GT86 Drift Around A Ferrari 458Eardrum Destroying Ferrari-Powered Toyota GT86 Makes The Best Sounding BurnoutsKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply9 repliesLeave a reply