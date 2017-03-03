Photo: Jason Motz

Yesterday was a very sad day, because in a Walmart parking lot in Englewood, Florida, a Ford Fusion drove right onto a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette’s hood, causing significant body damage to the classic C1. If you need to grab a box of tissues before reading on, I don’t blame you. Sniff.

Advertisement

I spoke with Jason Motz, a local who took the live video above showing the aftermath of the Fusion’s fusion with the Corvette. He told me over the phone that he heard that an elderly woman in the Ford had accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, sending the car’s front passenger’s side wheel rolling right up the Corvette’s quarter panel and onto the hood.

The owner of the Corvette, an elderly gentleman who Motz says has owned the car since 1979, came out and, somehow—miraculously—did not lose his shit. Motz says the Corvette owner “Kept his composure... [he was] as calm as can be.... The crowd was more shocked than he was.”

Photo: Jason Motz

Motz says he didn’t actually see the incident, as he pulled his car into the Walmart parking lot just after the Fusion decided to park itself on the Corvette’s hood. The aftermath isn’t pretty. The quarter panel and lower driver’s door are all crushed, as is the rocker panel. Though the hood, Motz says, “didn’t look near as bad as what I thought it would be,” despite the tire having actually come to a stop on it.



Advertisement

Here are some aftermath photos. If you have children nearby, please cover their eyes:

Photo: Jason Motz

And another:

Photo: Jason Motz