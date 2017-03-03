Watch In Horror As A Tow Truck Pulls A Ford Fusion Off A Gorgeous 1959 CorvetteDavid TracyYesterday 8:25pmFiled to: car crasheswalmartcorvette1277EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Jason Motz Yesterday was a very sad day, because in a Walmart parking lot in Englewood, Florida, a Ford Fusion drove right onto a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette’s hood, causing significant body damage to the classic C1. If you need to grab a box of tissues before reading on, I don’t blame you. Sniff. Advertisement I spoke with Jason Motz, a local who took the live video above showing the aftermath of the Fusion’s fusion with the Corvette. He told me over the phone that he heard that an elderly woman in the Ford had accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, sending the car’s front passenger’s side wheel rolling right up the Corvette’s quarter panel and onto the hood. The owner of the Corvette, an elderly gentleman who Motz says has owned the car since 1979, came out and, somehow—miraculously—did not lose his shit. Motz says the Corvette owner “Kept his composure... [he was] as calm as can be.... The crowd was more shocked than he was.” Photo: Jason Motz Motz says he didn’t actually see the incident, as he pulled his car into the Walmart parking lot just after the Fusion decided to park itself on the Corvette’s hood. The aftermath isn’t pretty. The quarter panel and lower driver’s door are all crushed, as is the rocker panel. Though the hood, Motz says, “didn’t look near as bad as what I thought it would be,” despite the tire having actually come to a stop on it. Advertisement Here are some aftermath photos. If you have children nearby, please cover their eyes: Photo: Jason Motz And another: Photo: Jason Motz h/t: Kyle TiptonPlease Keep Your Cars IntactWatch This Truck Running From The Cops Launch Into Orbit After Hitting Spike Strip At 115 MPHMother And Child Killed After Speeding Porsche Crashes Into Parked CarTransporter Carrying Brand New Corvettes Crashes, Tearing A Hole In A Dump Truck And My HeartDavid Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply127 repliesLeave a reply