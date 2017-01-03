Faraday Future hasn’t had a great year, and any hope for a successful 2017 comes down to this, the reveal of its flagship car live right now at CES.

Advertisement

Faraday has reportedly set up a full 0-60 run course on stage, so here’s hoping nothing goes horribly, horribly wrong. Watch below to find out!

Be sure to check back in with Jalopnik frequently as we’ll be covering everything that’s revealed in posts to follow.

Cross your fingers!

Faraday Future 'Global CEO' Leaves Days Before Big Reveal at CES: Report
There's Something Weird About Faraday Future's Drag Racing Teasers
Inside Sources Say Faraday Future Is A Bigger Catastrophe Than You Can Possibly Imagine