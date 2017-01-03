Watch Faraday Future Reveal Its Real Car Live Right NowJustin T. WestbrookYesterday 8:52pmFiled to: Faraday FutureLivestreamLIVECES1283EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Faraday Future hasn’t had a great year, and any hope for a successful 2017 comes down to this, the reveal of its flagship car live right now at CES. Advertisement Faraday has reportedly set up a full 0-60 run course on stage, so here’s hoping nothing goes horribly, horribly wrong. Watch below to find out!Be sure to check back in with Jalopnik frequently as we’ll be covering everything that’s revealed in posts to follow. Cross your fingers!Faraday Future 'Global CEO' Leaves Days Before Big Reveal at CES: ReportThere's Something Weird About Faraday Future's Drag Racing TeasersInside Sources Say Faraday Future Is A Bigger Catastrophe Than You Can Possibly ImagineJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply128 repliesLeave a reply