As someone who is already terrified of the size and momentum of semi trucks while driving, seeing this video of one getting blown over by nothing but the wind while barreling down the highway isn’t helping my irrational fears.



The video was uploaded to YouTube by Isaac Frame a few days ago and posted to Reddit showing the truck getting blown over by winds claimed to be over 80 miles per hour on Interstate 25:

This article from the Denver Post shows images of wind damage across the state from last week, including two images of other semi trucks seemingly blown over on their side. In other images, trees are uprooted and homes are destroyed.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident, but luckily nothing else was directly in the path of the truck when it flipped. This is also a good time to remind everyone not to tailgate.

