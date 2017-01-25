Watch A Japanese Drift Legend Come To America And Redefine Drifting As We Know ItStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDDriftingSuper DNaoki Nakamura149EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNaoki Nakamura is a legend among drifters, having win the D1 Street Legal series with his insanely aggressive style. When a group of Americans invited him to our shores to throw an event in his honor, he put on a master class in Japanese-style drifting with the insane finesse American drifters often never learn on our wide-open tracks. Advertisement A group of American fans wanted to see what Naoki could do apart from the hyper-political world of Japanese drifting. Just Naoki and a car. Thus, an event held in his honor called Super D Matsuri was born.Naoki’s talent for making a car hold a drift thoroughly backwards at ludicrous speeds is no joke, and everyone who witnessed his skills in person got a mind-blowing primer on how Japanese do drifting just a little bit differently than we do. Spoiler: it wasn’t how he built the car. Drift Everything Everywhere Watch This Japanese Drifter Blow Your MindLose Yourself And All Sight Of This Car In This Twin-Turbo 370Z's Tire Smoke Let These Drifters Pushing A Flipped Car Back On Its Wheels Melt Your Ice Cold HeartStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply14 repliesLeave a reply