Naoki Nakamura is a legend among drifters, having win the D1 Street Legal series with his insanely aggressive style. When a group of Americans invited him to our shores to throw an event in his honor, he put on a master class in Japanese-style drifting with the insane finesse American drifters often never learn on our wide-open tracks.

A group of American fans wanted to see what Naoki could do apart from the hyper-political world of Japanese drifting. Just Naoki and a car. Thus, an event held in his honor called Super D Matsuri was born.

Naoki’s talent for making a car hold a drift thoroughly backwards at ludicrous speeds is no joke, and everyone who witnessed his skills in person got a mind-blowing primer on how Japanese do drifting just a little bit differently than we do. Spoiler: it wasn’t how he built the car.

