Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Advertisement

I think I picked this song because the book sitting in my bathroom at the moment is a big technical guide to the Apollo moon program hardware. So, I’ve been thinking a lot about DSKYs and rope memory and gimbal lock every time I take my surprisingly regular bowels out for a spin.

Also, the moon, and, you know, walking. On it.