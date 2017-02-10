Volkswagen's Big Debut At The Chicago Auto Show Hurts Like Hell When You Step On ItJason TorchinskyToday 2:15pmFiled to: Volkswagen AtlasChicago Auto ShowVolkswagenLego415EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink We didn’t send anyone to the Chicago Auto Show because, well, frankly, what’s the point? Detroit was just last month, we’re all still cold from that, and no automakers are revealing anything of substance in the Windy City. Well, almost nobody! Volkswagen may have revealed their fifth reborn-Microbus concept at Detroit, but Chicago has an amazing reveal, too! A Lego VW Atlas! Advertisement Hunnh? How about that, everybody! It’s VW’s new full-size SUV, the Atlas, only now it’s small-sized and made of Lego! It’s white, with some grey! It’s in a little Lego city, next to a modified version one of Lego’s VW Microbus models, and it has rubber wheels and a little VW badge and… oh, fuck it. I can’t do this. Look, the Atlas seems fine, and it’s going to be priced well, but let’s be honest. You could change like eight lego blocks on that model and pass it off as a Lego Ford Expedition or a Lego Jeep Grand Cherokee or a Lego Toyota Sequoia. It’s fine, but it’s work for me to really give a shit. Advertisement Who’s the kid who’s going to pick the Lego VW Atlas over the Lego VW Microbus model? Seriously, I want to meet that kid, because I may have them do my taxes. Don't get me wrong, I still love Legos and old VWsThe 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Is VW’s Crossover Salvation In AmericaThe Volkswagen Atlas Will Be Hilariously Cheaper Than The Touareg Why Volkswagen Absolutely Has To Make This Electric Microbus NowJason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply41 repliesLeave a reply