Volkswagen Makes Dramatic Unannounced Change To Their Electric Microbus Concept

Jason Torchinsky

Today 5:37pm

Filed to: Detroit Auto Show

Volkswagen

Microbus

Concept Cars

For me, the biggest news of this year's Detroit Auto Show was the latest Volkswagen Microbus concept that will very likely never appear and send me into a foul, black mood that leads me to attempt to punch a horse and end up in jail. Today, I went back to ogle the Bus a little more, and I saw that VW had made a secret, dramatic modification!

For reasons still unknown, Volkswagen replaced the little roboticized hula girl the concept originally showed on its dash with what appears to be a portly gnome meditating in the lotus position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here's the hula girl we saw yesterday:

Photo credit Kurt Bradley

It's a very stylized take on a hula girl, and sort of looks like a little svelte robot with a parabolic communications dish on its head, brandishing some sort of long-barreled projectile weapon. Oh, and wearing a crude skirt made of strips of skin of those enemies foolish enough to confront it.

Why the spinning Brancusi-looking hula girl was quietly replaced with this gnome seeking Nirvana is puzzling. Also, I'm not certain if this gnome is supposed to suggest a small Buddha statue?

Sponsored

If so, is that weird? I'm not Buddhist, so I'm really not sure of what their acceptable norms are, but I bet if this was a crucified silver gnome in a yellow hat, everybody would be freaking out. Maybe it's just a tubby gnome doing yoga. Sometimes a fat gnome spinning around is just a fat rotating gnome, no more, like the old saying goes.

Photo credit Kurt Bradley

Are there other rotating dash figurines we've yet to see? Some kind of sliver bobble-head dog with a yellow tongue? A little silver squirrel holding a bright yellow acorn? A sleek, sexy otter wearing a bright yellow thong? Now I want to know.

Advertisement

We will attempt to get some answers from Volkswagen and will update this post when and if we get them.

I didn't even realize gnomes knew about yoga