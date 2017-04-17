As part of its Dieselgate settlement, Volkswagen has been ordered to put $2 billion toward investing in projects that promote zero-emissions technology. It seems that super fast charging stations will wisely be the first leg of that investment.
Volkswagen Is The First Car Company To Copy What Tesla Gets Right
As part of its Dieselgate settlement, Volkswagen has been ordered to put $2 billion toward investing in projects that promote zero-emissions technology. It seems that super fast charging stations will wisely be the first leg of that investment.