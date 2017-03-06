This is the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon, the company’s replacement to the old Passat CC. It’s really quite handsome and it’s easy to see why: it’s just a knockoff of the Audi A7.

To be fair, just about any full-sized hatchback looks like an Audi A7 knockoff. Even a new Panamera or a Tesla Model S looks like an A7 wannabe because, well, most cars are all pretty much the same basic shape at this point.

Still, this VW is a lovely looking car, one that’s still based on the same MQB platform as the Golf. Expect it to be more expensive than the Passat, though when (or if) it will be available isn’t exactly clear. VW says the Arteon “will be launched in practically every country in the world that is relevant to this vehicle class,” but only explicitly names Germany and Europe as markets getting the car first in mid-June.



Expect the usual set of VW engines and options, as this is just a re-orientation of existing VW tech into a cool fastback body. International engines include a 1.5-liter turbo with 150 horsepower and a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG, as well as a 2.0-liter turbo with 280 hp, coupled with AWD and the DSG. I can’t say what would come to America, as VW also lists a number of available four-cylinder diesels, and well, I don’t know exactly how that’s playing out at the moment.

Still, I can’t say I’m mad. If you’re going to copy another car design, you might as well pick the most charming one on the market. In R-Line trim, this thing looks quite excellent.