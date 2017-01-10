Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Volkswagen has already been asked to pay about $15 billion to buy back cars and mitigate environmental pollution caused by their NOx-spewing diesels. But now, Bloomberg reports, the company may have to pay another $4.3 billion to resolve the civil criminal allegations associated with Dieselgate.

That’s a huge figure, and, according to the news site’s statement from VW, would put costs associated with Dieselgate over what the automaker has set aside to cover it.

In addition to the whopping fine, the proposed settlement includes a guilty plea to criminal charges, as well as an agreement to bolster “compliance systems,” and to assign an “independent monitor” (which sounds a lot like a babysitter) for three years.

Bloomberg says VW is reviewing the settlement in the next few days, and could increase financial provisions to help weather the scandal fallout. After that, a final agreement will need to be given the green light by the court.

The news comes just a day after a U.S. Volkswagen executive was arrested by the FBI following an indictment on a federal fraud conspiracy charge, something the company was reportedly blindsided by.

More on this as we get it.