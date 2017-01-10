Volkswagen Expected To Pay $4.3 Billion To Settle The Dieselgate Criminal CaseDavid TracyToday 3:10pmFiled to: volkswagendieselgate523EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP/Michael Probst Volkswagen has already been asked to pay about $15 billion to buy back cars and mitigate environmental pollution caused by their NOx-spewing diesels. But now, Bloomberg reports, the company may have to pay another $4.3 billion to resolve the civil criminal allegations associated with Dieselgate. That’s a huge figure, and, according to the news site’s statement from VW, would put costs associated with Dieselgate over what the automaker has set aside to cover it. Advertisement Advertisement In addition to the whopping fine, the proposed settlement includes a guilty plea to criminal charges, as well as an agreement to bolster “compliance systems,” and to assign an “independent monitor” (which sounds a lot like a babysitter) for three years.Bloomberg says VW is reviewing the settlement in the next few days, and could increase financial provisions to help weather the scandal fallout. After that, a final agreement will need to be given the green light by the court.The news comes just a day after a U.S. Volkswagen executive was arrested by the FBI following an indictment on a federal fraud conspiracy charge, something the company was reportedly blindsided by. Sponsored More on this as we get it. Das ClusterfuckCourt Approves VW's $14.7 Billion Dieselgate Settlement And Now Owners Can Get Their MoneyIndictment: Volkswagen Wondered Aloud If Diesel Cheating Would Lead To 'Indictment?'FBI Arrests U.S. Volkswagen Executive On Conspiracy Charge: ReportDavid Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply52 repliesLeave a reply