Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Advertisement

It’s Friday! So, to help you relax as you begin your weekend, I took the liberty of picking the soundtrack to your workday: hit play and you’ve got over six hours of music from the legendary four-voice SID chip in the 8-bit Commodore 64.

CRANK IT UP. FOR SIX HOURS.