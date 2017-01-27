Various Artists -- Six And A Half Hours Of Commodore 64 MusicJason TorchinskyToday 8:32amFiled to: Traffic Jams96EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement It’s Friday! So, to help you relax as you begin your weekend, I took the liberty of picking the soundtrack to your workday: hit play and you’ve got over six hours of music from the legendary four-voice SID chip in the 8-bit Commodore 64. CRANK IT UP. FOR SIX HOURS.Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskyAssociate Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply9 repliesLeave a reply