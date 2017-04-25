A three-foot continental giant rabbit named Simon allegedly died in the cargo hold while traveling on a United Airlines flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport—the same airport where a United passenger was violently dragged off of an overbooked flight earlier this month.
United Airlines Reviewing Death Of Giant Rabbit
