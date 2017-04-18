Locals in New Hampshire had to detain a Corvette driver from getting anyone in further danger after he crashed his convertible ‘Vette twice in the span of seven minutes on Sunday night. If you’re wondering, yes, he had a personalized license plate.
While New Boston police were responding to a call about a car crash involving a white Chevrolet Corvette at approximately 7:15 p.m., the New Hampshire Union Leader reports. While responding to that call, New Boston police got a second call at 7:22 of another accident involving the very same white Corvette.