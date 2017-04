Photo: Aston Martin/ YouTube (screengrab)

Aston Martin just picked up three “super hangars” in Wales from the Ministry of Defense, and to properly break in their new property, the supercar company unleashed 28 of the finest automobiles it has ever built to do some high-quality hoonage. Prepare your eyes and minds for beauty.



Aston Martin just picked up some property in St. Athan in Wales with intentions to redevelop the land into its second manufacturing facility in the U.K., which isi set to build the DBX crossover.