An internal investigation into Uber’s workplace, sparked by a former engineer’s widespread essay about what she described as a culture of sexual harassment, is expected to wrap in the coming days. But a thorough report from The Intercept highlights one component that’ll be missing from the review: Uber’s drivers, as they aren’t considered full-time employees, just contractors.
The impact of the arrangement is clear, according to the report: “Uber riders rate each driver on a five-star scale and, if a driver’s average dips just a few tenths of a point below perfect, Uber can terminate her,” reporter Avi Asher-Schapiro writes in the piece. “So women are under intense pressure to tolerate sexual harassment with a smile.”