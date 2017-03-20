Photo: AP

I guess it’s to be expected when your company is accused of widespread sexual harassment, is run by an arrogant jerkwad, and could be entirely derailed thanks to the alleged theft of self-driving car designs—but damn, Uber is losing a flurry of people. The latest is Jeff Jones, the ride-hailing giant’s president who, last month, conducted a disaster of a question-and-answer session with drivers.

In a statement, Jones, who joined Uber just six months ago, was unequivocal about why’s he’s leaving the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business,” he said in a statement to Recode, which first reported his departure. Ouch.

Recode suggested, citing anonymous sources, that Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s announcement that he was seeking “leadership help” and intended to hire a new Chief Operating Officer also played a role in Jones’ decision to leave. Kalanick said as much in an email to Uber staff.

The decision by Jones comes amid a period of tumult for Uber; the former Target exec’s departure is only the latest in a series of notable resignations at the company. Here’s a list of others who’ve left in recent weeks:

Sponsored

We reached out to Uber for comment, and will update if we hear back.



If you know anything about imminent departures from Uber, you can reach me at ryan.felton@jalopnik.com or through Signal.