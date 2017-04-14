Uber revealed on Friday that its business more than doubled in 2016, but a pair of fresh lawsuits filed in California say that significant growth is due to a business model that relies on “predatory pricing” to drive competitors out of business.
Uber disclosed on Friday to Bloomberg that last year it doubled its gross bookings—the total of fares charged before drivers get paid—to $20 billion. And while the company takes that as a sign of encouragement that business is good, the lawsuits filed last month accuse Uber of “pricing its service below cost in order to capture market share and harm competition in the state of California.”