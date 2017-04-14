A separate suit filed by Santa Clara County Superior Court by two local taxi companies—Yellow Cab and American Cab—says Uber dropped the price on its UberX service to undercut the traditional cabs.



“Subsequent to the price cut in or about June 2013, Uber has lost money on the Uber X service in California because it charges less than its cost of providing the service,” the complaint says. “Despite losing money after the June 2013 price cut, Uber has continued to periodically cut the price of Uber X and XL at various times through and including 2016.”

“As a result,” the complaint went on, “beginning at some time in 2014, Uber began paying its drivers more for rides than Uber charged the passengers for those rides.”

Both suits are filed by the same attorney, Eduardo Roy, who didn’t return requests for comment, and ask for injunctive relief to prevent “Uber from engaging in predatory pricing as alleged herein,” along with various compensatory damages. A spokesperson for Uber declined to comment on the complaints.

The case will turn on whether Yellow Cab, American and Ariekat have enough documentation to show Uber’s driving companies out of business with significantly low rates.

Last fall, Uber was sued by San Francisco’s oldest taxi company called Flywheel Taxi for similar reasons. In a motion to dismiss that complaint, Uber argued that predatory pricing complaints of the sort are “overwhelmingly disfavored” under antitrust laws.



“The ability to request transportation through the Uber App in San Francisco unquestionably benefited riders by increasing output, consumer choice, reliability, and convenience—often at admittedly lower prices than those long offered by taxicab companies,” the company said in a court filing.

That case remains pending.

