U.S. Department Of Justice Indicts Six Volkswagen Employees

Photo: AP The Department of Justice announced its settlement of Volkswagen's criminal case today, which will require the car company to pay $4.3 billion. In addition, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced the indictment of six Volkswagen employees. Advertisement These six employees, some of whom were involved in engine development and others who were managers, are being indicted after a 16-month investigation into Volkswagen's diesel cheating scandal. The EPA's Gina McCarthy said these individuals are "being charged to show that serious crimes have serious consequences." Advertisement The six employees, five of which are still in Germany, are considered "high ranking execs," and one of them oversaw more than 10,000 individuals. More as we have it.