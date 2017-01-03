Two Door Cinema Club -- 'Something Good Can Work'Patrick GeorgeToday 8:30amFiled to: Traffic JamsTwo Door Cinema Club23EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement First jam of 2017. Let’s do something POSITIVE and UPBEAT with our lives!!!Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply2 repliesLeave a reply